11 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Backs Cabo Verde in Bid for Tarrafal As World Heritage Site

Cabinda — The republics of Angola and Cabo Verde manifested on Tuesday in Cabinda, Angolan northern province, the intention to file a joint bid in UNESCO for the former Tarrafal Camp, in Cabo Verde, to be recognised as a World Heritage Site.

The intention comes on a joint statement signed by the Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, and her Cabo Verdean counterpart, Abraão Vicente, on the fringes of a work session of the Culture Ministry's Sixth Broad Consultative Council, which began last Monday.

Speaking to the press, Carolina Cerqueira emphasised that the idea is to value and promote a site that has a connection with Angola's independence fight process and its affirmation in the context of nations.

She went on to explain that because Tarrafal is a place of collective memory, it is essential that both countries invest in joint work so that the location - which was a sort of concentration camp used by the then Portuguese colonial authorities to confine many freedom fighters from their colonies, including Angola - can eventually be included in UNESCO's World Heritage list.

On his turn, the Cabo Verdean Culture minister, Abraão Vicente, said it is paramount that the two countries work together and have into account that history that unites them.

Meawhile, in Cabo Verde, Tarrafal Camp is already a national heritage which has a great symbolic and historic significance for the archipelago and the Portuguese-speaking African countries and others.

