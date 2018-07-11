11 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Navy Reinforcement Deemed Indispensible - Official

Lobito — The reinforcement of the Angolan Navy (MGA) and of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) is an indispensible task that the government is conducting with paramount responsibility, said the Army?s Chief of Staff, Egídio de Sousa Santos.

The Army's chief said so, while addressing the central act of the 42nd MGA anniversary marked on Tuesday July 10, in which he called the attention of the navy staff for the dangers posed by maritime piracy and drug trafficking.

The threats posed by the international terrorism has no boundaries and does not obey the logic imposed by the rules of the international law, said the Official.

However, he added that the Army will promote all over the country, a campaign aimed at retaking the moral and civic values as part of its society moralization programme.

The Angolan Navy was founded in 1976 by the country's first president, António Agostinho Neto.

