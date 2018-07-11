11 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Filda/2018 - Economy Minister Unveils Trade Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The 34th edition of the International Trade Fair of Luanda (FILDA2018) was unveiled last Tuesday, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the outskirts of Viana Municipality of Luanda Province, by the Economy and Planning minister, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, who highlighted the role of this event in the making of partnerships and attraction of investments.

The event - which is happening in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the outskirts of Viana Municipality of Luanda Province - counts on the participation of 372 exhibitors, 69 per cent of whom being nationals.

The exposition is taking place in a area of three hectares.

Russia and Ghana will have their debut participation in this event, while Brazil, a traditional participant in FILDA, is the great absent from this event that will happen under the motto "Diversifying the Economy, Developing the Private Sector".

Keeping with the tradition, Portugal continues to be the biggest foreign presence in FILDA, this time with 25 exhibitors (compared to sixteen in the previous edition).

FILDA2018, which counts on a participation of 125 exhibitors more than last year's edition, will have companies from South Africa, Spain, United States of America, Ghana, Holland, India, Italy, Macau, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, Uruguay, Japan and Mozambique.

Angola

Navy Reinforcement Deemed Indispensible - Official

The reinforcement of the Angolan Navy (MGA) and of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) is an indispensible task that the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.