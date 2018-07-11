Luanda — The 34th edition of the International Trade Fair of Luanda (FILDA2018) was unveiled last Tuesday, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the outskirts of Viana Municipality of Luanda Province, by the Economy and Planning minister, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, who highlighted the role of this event in the making of partnerships and attraction of investments.

The event - which is happening in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in the outskirts of Viana Municipality of Luanda Province - counts on the participation of 372 exhibitors, 69 per cent of whom being nationals.

The exposition is taking place in a area of three hectares.

Russia and Ghana will have their debut participation in this event, while Brazil, a traditional participant in FILDA, is the great absent from this event that will happen under the motto "Diversifying the Economy, Developing the Private Sector".

Keeping with the tradition, Portugal continues to be the biggest foreign presence in FILDA, this time with 25 exhibitors (compared to sixteen in the previous edition).

FILDA2018, which counts on a participation of 125 exhibitors more than last year's edition, will have companies from South Africa, Spain, United States of America, Ghana, Holland, India, Italy, Macau, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, Uruguay, Japan and Mozambique.