11 July 2018

Radio France Internationale

Africa: Paris Braces for Sunday Clash, but With Who Remains to Be Seen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Authorities in Paris have decided to put up a giant screen for the World Cup final on Sunday so fans can watch Les Bleus take on the winner of the Croatia versus England semi-final.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed the move after France's victory against Belgium on Tuesday night. The screen will be erected underneath the Eiffel Tower at the Champs de Mars.

"We'll see you for the finals in Paris, and it will be on the Champs de Mars and there will be many more of us," she said, speaking from the City Hall, where 20,000 people watched the semi-final on a giant screen.

A security perimetre was installed around the screen and fans were checked before entering the fan zone. Tight security measures are also expected to be in place at the Champs de Mars on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the French national anthem La Marseillaise, chants of "We're in the final" and a cacophony of car horns and fire crackers rang out over Paris as residents of the capital celebrated France's march to the World Cup final.

A crowd of 20,000 gathered to watch Didier Deschamps' team beat Belgium 1-0 in their semi-final in Saint Petersburg on a giant screen at Paris' historic Hotel de Ville, or town hall.

With viewing space at a premium every vantage spot was occupied - with fans perched on trees, on top of vans, on dustbins and bus shelters.

Samuel Umtiti's decisive goal in the 51st minute triggered the waving of a sea of tricolor flags as ecstatic supporters - many in the national team's colours - kissed and hugged and danced.

"Vive la France, vive la Republique" shouted Alia and Sacha, two Parisian schoolchildren.

"We are so proud to be French tonight!" Alia explained as fire crackers exploded on the cobblestones.

Motorbikes, cycles, cars, dustbin lorries - they all came to a standstill to join in the celebrations. With France under high security since the November 2015 terror attacks the fan zone at the town hall was policed by over 1,200 members of the security forces.

Fans, who had climbed on top of buses gingerly inching their way through the crowds, were dancing and waving flares and flags, as the bus driver fought a losing battle to get his passengers to their destination on time.

Africa

Finally, Buhari Ready to Sign Africa Free Trade Agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with visiting President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in the Presidential… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.