Tunisia: Vodafone and Tunisie Telecom Announce Partnership Agreement

Tunis/Tunisia — Vodafone and Tunisie Telecom jointly announced on Wednesday a new Partner Market agreement for Tunisia. This will be Vodafone's first such partnership in North Africa.

Under the non-equity agreement, which has come into force since July 10, Vodafone will provide strategic and operational support in a range of areas, including enterprise, consumer, technology, and procurement.

The three-year partnership will include roaming and carrier services agreements, and will see the businesses collaborate on further potential opportunities to benefit customers as well as the two companies.

Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Diego Massidda said: "I am delighted that Tunisie Telecom has joined our Partner Market network. I am looking forward to bringing the best of Vodafone's services and expertise to Tunisia, and building a strong, lasting relationship that will benefit customers of both companies. Vodafone will also gain from Tunisie Telecom's expertise and deep understanding of the region."

Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem, CEO and Chairman of Tunisie Telecom, comments: "We are very excited by this partnership, which will provide Tunisie Telecom with efficient solutions for multinationals with a presence in Tunisia in addition to the corporate sector in the country.

Tunisie Telecom will be able to offer competitive services for roaming, both for the benefit of customers travelling to countries where Vodafone and its partners are present and for Vodafone customers visiting Tunisia.

The agreement also offers Tunisie Telecom the opportunity to access Vodafone's global knowledge base and benefit from economies of scale when purchasing telecoms equipment."