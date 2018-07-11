11 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Some 5,4 Kg of Cannabis Held By Ivorian National, Seized At Tunis Carthage Airport

Photo: Pixabay
Marijuana leaves.

Tunis/Tunisia — The Customs services of the Tunis Carthage internaitonal airport foiled, on wednesday, a smuggling operation of 5,4 kg of cannabis hidden inside the luggage of an Ivorian passenger coming from Abidjan.

The smuggler hid the quantities of cannabis inside smoked fish smelling strongly, according to a press release Wednesday by the Customs general directorate.

The suspect was transferred to the National Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigations (DNRED) for further investigation.

