Tanzania: Air Tanzania to Increase Domestic Flight Destinations

Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has revealed its new business plan, which includes adding five new routes in the domestic market in the next two years.

The company also expects to receive another government purchased aircraft by November.

ATCL managing director and CEO Ladislaus Matindi made this revelation on Wednesday, July 11 at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) grounds.

He said currently, the firm was operating 10 airways starting Dar es Salaam which include Dodoma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Songea, Tabora, Kigoma, Bukoba, Mtwara and the Comoros.

He added that the new flight destinations will include Iringa, Mpanda, Tanga as well as Shinyanga.

"Other than the new routes we were also expecting to have a new aircraft CS 300 Bombardier in May, but has been delayed and will now arrive in November," he said.

He further revealed that the just received Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was expected to start flying to domestic destinations in three weeks' time after the fleet crew has undergone the necessary aviation training.

According to him, ultra-modern aircraft willl be flying between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro.

He noted that the Dreamliner, which has eight pilots, will then fly to India while preparing to capture the China route.

According to him, Tanzania enjoys the aviation sector by having three separate aviation companies including Fastjet, Precision Air and Air Tanzania Company Limited that all operate both the domestic and international routes.