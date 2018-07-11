Tanzania: Tanga Port Set for Expansion

IN making sure that Tanga port is becoming East and Central African countries port hub, the government has instructed the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) management to ensure that the port's operations are revived in order to enable bigger shipping vessels to dock.

Tanga port manager, Percival Salama, told the 'Daily News' during an exclusive interview that the geological survey of sea sand and soil has started after the Authority signed a four-month contract with Tanzanian based BICO Engineering to conduct the survey on the expansion of the port.

He said the survey is expected to be completed this month.

" We as TPA signed a four month contract with the University of Dar es salaam BICO Engineering to conduct a geological survey in the berths area of Tanga port from April - August this year but, the work will be completed in July this year," he said.

He added: "After the initial work of surveying is completed, the second phase, which will involve deepening of the dock from the current 3.5 to 5 metres to 11 metres will start as soon as possible.

He said that by the year 2020 the port will be able to accommodate bigger vessels without problems. Mr Salama added that the port targets to serve the Tanzanian northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara as well as Mara, Singida, Dodoma and Shinyanga.