11 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanga Port Set for Expansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cheji Bakari in Tanga

IN making sure that Tanga port is becoming East and Central African countries port hub, the government has instructed the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) management to ensure that the port's operations are revived in order to enable bigger shipping vessels to dock.

Tanga port manager, Percival Salama, told the 'Daily News' during an exclusive interview that the geological survey of sea sand and soil has started after the Authority signed a four-month contract with Tanzanian based BICO Engineering to conduct the survey on the expansion of the port.

He said the survey is expected to be completed this month.

" We as TPA signed a four month contract with the University of Dar es salaam BICO Engineering to conduct a geological survey in the berths area of Tanga port from April - August this year but, the work will be completed in July this year," he said.

He added: "After the initial work of surveying is completed, the second phase, which will involve deepening of the dock from the current 3.5 to 5 metres to 11 metres will start as soon as possible.

He said that by the year 2020 the port will be able to accommodate bigger vessels without problems. Mr Salama added that the port targets to serve the Tanzanian northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara as well as Mara, Singida, Dodoma and Shinyanga.

Tanzania

Minister Directs Arrest of Game Reserve Boss

MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, has directed Mlele District Police Commander (OCD) in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.