11 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chiradzulu Council Re-Opens Its Library

By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu — Chiradzulu District Council on Monday re-opened its library, which was closed for over two years, to revamp its efforts of promoting reading culture in the district.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, the council's District Commissioner (DC), Malango Botomani said despite the council not having a professional librarian, they decided to re-open the library to allow communities have easy access to information.

"This is an asset which has been lying idle for a very long time. We believe it will benefit a lot of people, including students, who will be able to access different academic books to enhance their knowledge.

"Not only that, now that we are also going towards the 2019 tripartite elections, community members will be able to access information through daily newspapers apart from listening to messages from the radio and television," she said.

She added that the council will be subscribing to National Library so that they are able to receive new books from time to time.

The library was closed following the death of the Stores Officer and the then Librarian was moved to take charge of the stores department.

One of the learners at Chiradzulu Community Day Secondary School, Willard Ching'amba commended the council for re-opening the library, saying the books found there will increase his academic knowledge as some books are not found in schools.

He then asked the council to consider moving the library to a bigger building for it to accommodate more people at a particular time.

