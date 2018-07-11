Namibia: Union Threatens to Sue Ministry Over Adult Education

THE Teachers Union of Namibia has threatened to take the education ministry to court if they fail to solve the several concerns affecting adult education teachers.

The union's secretary general, Mahongora Kavihuha, told the media in Windhoek yesterday that there was no uniformity in salaries and that there was a serious need for policies and a revised curriculum. "Some regions pay a monthly salary of N$3 877, while others are still paying the old salary of N$2 981," he said.

Kavihuha further said that the adult literacy teachers are not entitled to overtime pay.

Besides, Kavihuha said there was no proper directive on how the adult education division and the formal education sector share facilities.

The other issue, Kavihuha said, was the freezing of adult education posts as well as lack of promotion for those in grade 9.

He demanded that the education ministry should place all education officers in grade 8 without delay and refund all the money unlawfully deducted from their salaries.

"We have given the Office of the Permanent Secretary to ascertain and revert to us not later than 16 July 2018 with tangible directives on all issues raised above. "If the Prime Minister does not respond to the 30-day notice, we are going to take legal action against the government of Namibia, to ensure that what we have said will be adhered to," Kavihuha added.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said she could not comment on the matter as she has not officially seen the document containing the complaint.