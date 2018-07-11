Ghana: Nungua Festival Football Put On Ice

HUNDREDS of fans that turned up for the annual Kplejoo football game between Nungua and Teshie at the Nungua Presby Town Park at the weekend, left home disappointed after learning the event had been postponed due to an injunction placed on the festival.

The football friendly has always been the top-most attraction of the Kplejoo festival, drawing fans from near and far including Madina, Ashaiman, Tema, Teshie, La, Osu among many others.

The Nungua Mantse King (Dr) Odaifio Welentsi III obtained the injunction dated July 6 blackballing the respondents; Gborbu Wulomo, Numo Borketey Larweh (Stephen Akwetey Bortey), Nii Bortey Okplen, Nuumo Borkete Osualey (Oofu Wulomo) and Kwao Boye from proceeding with the Kplejoo festival.

Sighted by the Times Sports, the injunction stated that the order shall operate for a period of 10 days after which the applicant may come on notice.

When contacted on phone on Monday, the Gborbu Wulomo regretted that the football match was not held, explaining that "there was a conspiracy against it."

"But I can assure you that it wouldn't repeat itself," he said, adding that "the festival is proceeding according to our programme."

There has been a deep bout of tension for some time now between the Gborbu Wulomo and some members of the Nungua Traditional Council as well as the Nungua Mantse with regard to authority.

Kplejoo is a fore-runner to the annual Homowo festival and during this celebration; the traditional priest and priestesses worship the gods of the land, cleanse the various stools and pray for bountiful food and fish.