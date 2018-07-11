11 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Nungua Festival Football Put On Ice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Vigah

HUNDREDS of fans that turned up for the annual Kplejoo football game between Nungua and Teshie at the Nungua Presby Town Park at the weekend, left home disappointed after learning the event had been postponed due to an injunction placed on the festival.

The football friendly has always been the top-most attraction of the Kplejoo festival, drawing fans from near and far including Madina, Ashaiman, Tema, Teshie, La, Osu among many others.

The Nungua Mantse King (Dr) Odaifio Welentsi III obtained the injunction dated July 6 blackballing the respondents; Gborbu Wulomo, Numo Borketey Larweh (Stephen Akwetey Bortey), Nii Bortey Okplen, Nuumo Borkete Osualey (Oofu Wulomo) and Kwao Boye from proceeding with the Kplejoo festival.

Sighted by the Times Sports, the injunction stated that the order shall operate for a period of 10 days after which the applicant may come on notice.

When contacted on phone on Monday, the Gborbu Wulomo regretted that the football match was not held, explaining that "there was a conspiracy against it."

"But I can assure you that it wouldn't repeat itself," he said, adding that "the festival is proceeding according to our programme."

There has been a deep bout of tension for some time now between the Gborbu Wulomo and some members of the Nungua Traditional Council as well as the Nungua Mantse with regard to authority.

Kplejoo is a fore-runner to the annual Homowo festival and during this celebration; the traditional priest and priestesses worship the gods of the land, cleanse the various stools and pray for bountiful food and fish.

Ghana

Complete Farmer, Devless and Redbird the Selected 3 From Demo Africa Innovation Tour Ghana

DEMO Africa partnered with MEST Africa in making the Ghana, Accra Innovation Tour a success. Three startups - Complete… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.