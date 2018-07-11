Ghana: Bosch Power Tools Launches Cordless Automatic Screwdriver

Bosch Power Tools Ghana has introduced Bosch Go automatic screwdrivers into the Ghanaian market. Powered by a lithium-ion battery Bosch GO is compact and easy to carry around anytime, anywhere.

Julian Perigrino Nelson, Regional Business Developer Anglophone West Africa Power Tools and Accessories, said at the launch that the tool is as close to the shape and size of a manual screwdriver in order to help the African professionals to turn from manual effort to effortless work with power assistance.

He said with the smart screwdriver, the user no longer need to worry about the misaligned screws since it has excellent precision.

"Bosch GO automatic screwdriver is a perfect tool for screwing tasks, it is not only cordless but also has a very compact design that makes it very easy to use," Mr Nelson said.

He said the torque selection feature of the cordless screwdriver ensures more control while working as well as consistent screwdriving results.

"It will help African artisans to optimally adjust the power required for the screwdriving process according to material and application," he said.

Commenting Mr Benjy Ofori, Country Business Director, Ghana for Bosch Power Tools, said the Bosch Go combines all features that make it easier for artisans and professionals to execute all manner of professional tasks.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of our offerings and we are positive that consumers across the nation will benefit from this new tool from Bosch Power Tool," he said.

Bosch Go is four times more powerful than any existing screwdriver in size and form while the battery lasts quite long and can be charged via USB.

The cordless screwdriver is available at dealer stores across Ghana.

Bosch is a reputable international engineering company renowned for producing high quality and sustainable engineering alternatives for almost all aspects of the extensive field.