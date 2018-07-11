11 July 2018

Ghana: DVLA Scoops Four Awards At GITTA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has received four awards at the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) held in Accra.

They are the ICT service delivery and information award, Gold, Best government website; Silver, Best government use of social media (citizen engagement); Silver and the Chief Executive of the Authority, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia receiving the Public Sector IT Man of the Year.

The awards, recognises innovation and excellence in the country's ICT sector.

His award is a special recognition for steering the wheel of ICT innovation at DVLA.

In an interview, Mr Busia expressed gratitude to the Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Board Chairman, Mr Frank Davies, the Board and Management of the Authority for their support to spur his vision and collective contribution towards improving the services and management of DVLA.

On assumption of office in 2017, Mr Busia defined his vision for the Authority, thus; a vision for'an autonomous, efficient and sustainable DVLA'.

His vision is hinged on service optimisation, financial autonomy and sustainability, customer focus, human capital development, research, business development and innovation.

Mr Busia said, he was determined to add a third main service category to the two existing service categories (Driver Licensing and Vehicle Licensing) ie, research and data analytics.

He said 'the Research and Data Analytics Stream would provide the basis for continuous innovation at the Authority whiles providing critical real-time services to other stakeholder institutions both in the private and public sector'.

GITTA is the most prestigious awards programme in the industry, with its sterling status earning the 'Oscar Awards' for excellence in Ghana's ICT sector.

