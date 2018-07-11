Ghana: Govt Will Look Into Request for New District - President

Tadzewu — PRESIDENT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO had assured the chiefs and people of Afife, Tadzewu and Weta in the Ketu North Municipality that their request for a new district, will be looked into by government.

"I am confident that in the not too distant future, you will hear the good news," he said at an evening durbar with the chiefs at Tadzewu on Monday as part of his three-day duty tour of the Volta Region.

The chiefs and people of the area have for some time now been calling for the carving out of a new district to be called Ketu West for them, for quicker implementation of development programmes in the area.

In response, Nana Akufo-Addo said that the request was in order as it was meant to improve the quality of governance and bring it closer to the people.

Similarly, the President said that plans by government to create new regions was not out of spite but rather in response to the development needs of the people in those areas.

He recalled that the creation of new regions was not a new phenomenon in the country, saying that before independence there were only three regions and over the years after independence more regions were created from the existing ones.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo who was enstooled in the area in 2016 as Torgbui Dzigbordi Dunnenyo Fiaga I said that government was on course with plans to create an industrial enclave in the Ketu North and Ketu South to promote industrialisation in those areas.

In response to a request by Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, Paramount Chief of Afife Traditional Area, to government to upgrade the Ohawu Agricultural College into an agricultural university, President Akufo-Addo said that the appeal was laudable and would, therefore, be looked into.

The chief also asked the President to grant the area a traditional council to facilitate easy administration of its traditional affairs.

Torgbui Adrakpanya paid glowing tribute to President Akufo-Addo for his development agenda for the nation, saying "you have done well beyond our imagination, considering the state of the economy you inherited."