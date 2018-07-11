11 July 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ethiopian Airlines to Start Operation

Asmara — In accordance with the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July, telecommunications service between the two countries has already reopened and the Ethiopian Airlines will start regular flights from and to Addis Ababa-Asmara.

According to the agreement reached, the Ethiopian Airlines will start its inaugural flight to Asmara on 18 July after severing service for the past 20 years.

The resumption of the services will have significant contribution in strengthening the new era of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The five point declaration of peace and friendship was signed by President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

