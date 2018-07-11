Egypt: Trade Minister, WB Discuss Developing Industrial Zones in Upper Egypt

Trade and Industry Minister Amr Nassar discussed with a delegation of the World Bank on Wednesday the projects carried out by the bank in Egypt and developing industrial zones in Upper Egypt.

Talks tackled future cooperation opportunities between the bank and the government as regards measures to improve the business climate, enhance competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and boost small- and medium-sized projects.

Nassar said the 500-million-dollar Upper Egypt Development Program, which is carried out by the bank, includes rehabilitating the infrastructure of six industrial zones in Qena and Sohag.

The program also aims at developing investment services in these zones and pinpointing the priorities of investment in each governorate according to its needs, he said.

He also underlined the importance of fostering cooperation between the bank and the ministry as regards increasing cross-border trade through facilitating import and export licensing procedures and improving logistic transport mechanisms.