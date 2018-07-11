Gambia: New Cabinet Members Sworn in

The newly appointed Ministers were yesterday July 9th, sworn in at the State House, barely ten days after a major Cabinet reshuffle was done by the President, Adama Barrow. All the appointed Ministers have taken the prescribed oats of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy, which they swore to implement without fear or favor, affection or ill-will, according to the Constitution and other laws of The Gambia.

The newly sworn Minister are Ousainou ANM Darboe, as Vice President and Minister for Women's Affairs; Ebrima Sillah, as Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure; Mambury Njie, as Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs; Lamin N Dibba, as Ministry of Agriculture; Momodou Tangara, as Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad; Musa Sahiou Drammeh, as Ministry of Lands and Regional Government; Amadou Sanneh, as Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration; Hadrammeh Sidibeh, as Ministry of Youths and Sport; Dr. Isatou Touray,

Ebrima G Sankareh

as Ministry of Helath and Social Welfare; Ada Gaye, as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Ebrima G Sankareh, as the Government Spokesperson.

Speaking shortly after their swearing-in ceremony, the newly appointed Vice President and Minister for Women's Affairs Ousainou Darboe, expressed his profound appreciation and thanks to President Barrow, for the confidence bestowed on him, to serve the position of Vice President. Dardoe stated that The Gambia under the leadership of President Barrow, has regained its rightful position in the family of nations to help consolidate democracy, stabilize and rebuild the country's economy and produce a democratic dividend for the citizenry, who faced numerous challenges both in the short

On the Office of the Vice President, he pledged to utilize his every weaken moment, to help President Barrow in his pursuit of the agenda and vision outlined for the Gambian people; that the Gambia the President envisioned is the one that reflects the aspirations of the people, with emphasis on diversity, unity of purpose in pursuit of social justice and the supremacy of the rule of law.

On his part, the President Adama Barrow, said the convergence was to swear in cabinet colleagues for them to assume their new roles as members and urged the Cabinet to renew their commitment to build strong institutions for national development.

"The new Gambia calls for us to follow the right processes in the service of the nation. Given all the challenges we face, the country cannot move an additional place. Rather, we must move together with seriousness. Our individual attitudes towards work, will reflect on our collective achievements. Hence we must serve as examples and take positive steps, to make major reforms in our institutions to promote transparency and accountability," the president said.

"Together we should rededicate ourselves to serving the national interests in all our engagements and avoid all negative and selfish attitudes and actions. Our plea to engage in institution and legal reforms, mandates us to work hard in order to achieve our goals. We have to ensure that we leave behind a legacy of strong and sustainable institutions, effective laws and the right procedures to transform our country, into a full-fledged democracy and facilitate a social, economic and political development for our people, " he added.

President Barrow disclosed his conviction that the new Cabinet Members, will renew their commitment to hard work and focus on having a unified purpose in the realization of the country's National Development Plan (NDP), 2018-2021.