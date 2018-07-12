11 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

São Tomé and Príncipe: Nigerian Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the death of Nigerian ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, Queen Imaria Worlu, as unfortunate.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Olukunle Bamgbose, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday, saying that the ministry received the sad news of her death with pains.

"The death of the ambassador is quiet painful," Bamgbose said.

Mrs Worlu, a career diplomat was said to have died at her duty post in Sao Tome and Principe on Monday July 9.

The late ambassador, who was married to Sam Worlu, a former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1987.

She was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as an ambassador in 2017 and she has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including as Nigeria High Commissioner to India.

Mrs Worlu, also served as Consular Officer in Nigerian Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, and has actively participated in United Nations Peace Keeping conferences and Workshops in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.