Nigeria: Eminent Nigerians Share Inspiring Letters in 'To My Younger Self'

The Rele Gallery main hall was filled to the capacity as prominent business leaders and professionals in Nigeria and beyond gathered for the public presentation and launch of a new book, entitled To My Younger Self.

The high profile book which was compiled by Ronke Onadeko, a seasoned professional with experience in both the Nigerian public and private sectors is a collection of inspiring stories and letters from 24 outstanding individuals in Nigeria in different fields, sharing lessons learnt in their careers, family and business journeys.

To My Younger Self is filled with so much knowledge that will make you wonder why you had not read it a long time ago. This book not only explains why some people do well in life while others with lots of advantages fall by the wayside, it also gives some life lessons that we all need to learn

Talking about the book during the launch, Ronke Onadeko explained, "To My Younger Self features 24 authentic journeys of people who have had very rich experiences. In their letters, they shared the things they wished they had known, things they wished someone had told them, things they had learnt themselves, mistakes they had made and how they overcame the challenges. I'm hoping that this book will help young people, entrepreneurs and people transiting in their careers to gain clarity by learning from the experience of others to save time."

To My Younger Self contains letters from Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Mrs Nike Ogunlesi, Founder of Ruff 'n' Tumble; Mrs Betty Irabor, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Genevieve Magazine; Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder of LEAP Africa; Mr John Obaro, CEO of Systemspecs; Mr Kunle Elebute, Country Managing Partner of KPMG; Mr Akin Akinfenwa, CEO Forte Oil and many others.

The well attended event had personalities like, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, Ibilola Amao, Mrs Adeola Azeez, Uzo Nwani, Chizor Malize, Foluso Gbadamosi, Chinwe Egwim, and other contributors who read portions of their letters to their younger selves to the audience.

"The reason why this book is important is because we want to get it into the hands of 10,000 young people before the end of the summer and I want this book to mentor and guide them. I want people who read this book to understand that there is a need for a strategic, informed and intentional way to grow themselves and their businesses and to plan their lives and careers," Ronke Onadeko also stated.

Ronke Onadeko is a seasoned professional with experience in both the Nigerian public and private sectors as well as a business woman in the entrepreneurial space with over 28 years' experience.