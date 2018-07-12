Kenya/Rwanda: Gor Lose to Azam in Cecafa Kagame Cup Semis

Nairobi — Two extra-time goals condemned Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia to 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzanian side Azam FC in the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday.

The match had ended to a goalless draw in regulation time, forcing the match to head to extra-time and this is where K'Ogalo found themselves on the receiving end, with Ditram Nchimbi sending Azam ahead on the 92nd minute before Bruce Kangwa added the second on the 100th minute.

The result blew away Gor Mahia's hopes of avenging the 2-0 loss against Azam in the same competition at the 2015 edition final and end K'Ogalo's wish of winning the regional Club Cup for the first time in 33 years.

The last time Gor Mahia won the Cup was in 1985 when they beat bitter rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 when the competition was hosted in Sudan.

Tusker FC are the last Kenyan club to lift the title in 2008 when they beat Uganda Revenue Authority 2-1 in Tanzania.

Nchimbi broke the deadlock with a well taken half volley shot after a rebound from Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi found his favourite right foot to hit the ball past keeper Boniface Oluoch.

Kangwa sealed the win in the first half of the extra-time after weaving past Momanyi to fire home and double the lead.

Azam were able to contain the Kenyan giants in the second half to win the match with the same score-line they beat Gor with three years ago and storm the final where they will meet the winner of Simba SC Vs Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi semi-final.

Azam are the defending champions.