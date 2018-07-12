Kenya/Rwanda: Superstitious Gor Crash Out of Kagame Cup After Losing to Azam

Gor Mahia on Wednesday crashed out of the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania following an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to hosts Azam FC.

This semi-final contest was staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and played against the backdrop of reported claims of witchcraft.

This saw the Kenyan champions boycott using the dressing rooms at the 60,000-seater stadium.

Ditrim Nchimbi and Bruce Kangwa scored the winning goals for the ice cream makers in extra time after both teams were tied on a goalless draw at full time.

Overall, Azam was the better team in this semi-final contest with the Gor attack force consisting of Jacques Tuyisenge and Ephrem Ghuikan worryingly ineffective.

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was again found wanting in the rear guard in the wake of another disappointing performance against Ugandan side Vipers earlier on in this tournament.

CRITICAL STAGE

This is the second time in three years K'Ogalo are losing to the same side at a critical stage of this regional competition.

The result means that the Kenyan giants will await to face the losing team from the other semi-final pitting Tanzania's Simba and JKU in a match whose winner will pocket Sh1 million in prize money.

It also means that plans by a highly placed local politician to ferry thousands of Gor fans to grace the finals slated for Saturday in the Tanzanian capital will not materialise.

Kenyans have meanwhile had their say following the Kenyan champions loss.

