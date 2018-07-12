Rwanda: Foreign Minister Mushikiwabo Submits Candidature for Top Francophonie Job

French President Emmanuel Macron is among those who endorsed Mushikiwabo for the position, saying that the latter has every competence to carry out the role.

Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo on Wednesday officially submitted her candidature for the position of Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

The body, to which Rwanda subscribes, brings together French-speaking countries across the world.

The candidature was received by Madagascan President Harley Rajaonarimampianina who is the current chairperson of the organization.

Le Président #Rajaonarimampianina, également président en exercice de la #Francophonie, reçoit la candidature de Louise Mushikiwabo @LMushikiwabo, Ministre des Affaires Etrangères du #Rwanda, au poste de Secrétaire Général de l'@OIFfrancophoniehttps://t.co/Cy9CySfnue pic.twitter.com/Mw9sUcQp7c

-- PrésidenceMadagascar (@PresidenceMada) July 11, 2018

The development was confirmed by the Madagascan presidency through social media.

The Foreign Affairs Minister was accompanied by Donald Kaberuka, the former president of the African Development Bank.

Following her submission, she also met the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Dovo Eloi Maxime to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations.

Last month, Mushikiwabo received support from the African Union Member States during the recent African Union summit held in Mauritania.

Out of the 84-member states of the organization, 54 nations have voting rights including 30 from Africa.

Among the ideals that Mushikiwabo is seeking to advance include peace and security and promotion of the youth among others.

She is currently on a campaign trail across various OIF member countries within the continent and beyond.

In support of her candidature, President Paul Kagame officially wrote to all African states who are members of the organization requesting them to back the Rwandan candidate.

A number of OIF member countries have expressed support for Mushikiwabo.

French President Emmanuel Macron is among those who have endorsed Mushikiwabo for the top position. Speaking in May during a meeting with Kagame, Macron noted that Mushikiwabo meets all qualities required to hold the position.

The Rwandan foreign minister has every competence to carry out this role," Macron said. "I will support her."

Elections for the Secretary-General position are slated for October this year during the organization's summit to be held in Armenia.

The Summit is the highest authority in the Francophonie and convenes every two years. It gathers Heads of State and governments of all member countries around themes of discussion.

Come October, Mushikiwabo is likely to be up against the incumbent Michaëlle Jean from Canada.