Rwanda: ICC World T20 Qualifiers - Rwanda Suffer Fourth Defeat

Hopes for Rwanda at the ongoing ICC World T20 Africa 'B' Qualifiers have been dashed, after losing to Kenya by 5 wickets on Wednesday afternoon at Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The defeat at the hands of Kenya was a fourth consecutive loss for the hosts.

Rwanda won the toss and opted to bat first, managing to score 125/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Bob Bashir Songa was impressive on the afternoon, getting 43 runs off 31 balls with three six's while Zappy Bimenyimana contributed 19 runs off 14 balls to help Rwanda reach the 100 mark.

In return, Kenya who boasts of many wins, batted with caution wasting no time in chasing Rwanda's target to 129 runs.

Their power play yielded 47 runs for the fall of two wickets; the visitors thus need 79 runs in the next 14 overs to win with 8 wickets in hand.

Halfway stage in the 2nd innings, Kenya was on track with 79 for 4 wickets, before reaching the 100 mark after 13 overs.

Collins Omondi Obuya smashed 44 runs off 35 balls with two six's, his teammate Alex Obanda posted (30/17) with two fours and three sixes whilst Dhiren Gondaria posted 13/12.

This leaves Coach Martin Suji's (Rwanda) side at the bottom of the table standing at no point and without a point.

In the thick of home support, Rwanda's miserly kicked in at the opening match when they lost to Tanzania by a 76-run win on Saturday.

Still on Sunday, because of limited endeavor, more deep-lying flaws happened and Rwanda suffered a 123-run defeat to Kenya in the second game, as Kenya closed their innings on a mammoth 270 for six.

On Tuesday, it became much worse in the third match as Uganda thrashed Rwanda by 170 runs.

Match Summary

Rwanda 125/9 in 19.3 overs

Kenya 129/5 in 16.1overs

Kenya won by 5 wickets

Friday

Kenya Vs Tanzania 9:30 am

Rwanda Vs Uganda 1:50 pm

Saturday

Tanzania Vs Rwanda 9:30 am

Uganda Vs Kenya 1:50 pm