Tanzania: Exhibitors Start Closing Pavilions

Dar es Salaam — Some public institutions and foreign companies have started closing their pavilions at the 42nd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) as the trade exhibitions near end.

The trade fair will end on Friday but The Citizen observations established that some firms are already packing.

Exhibitors such as those from Germany, Japan and China and the Judiciary of Tanzania have left.

The judiciary left the fair grounds since Monday. Speaking to this paper, Tanzania Trade Development Authority principal public relations officer Theresa Chilambo confirmed that some exhibitors left before the closing day.

"Some foreign companies departed early but the exhibition continues until Friday and Tanzanians are welcome to visit the pavilions," she said.

But while other leave, some of pavilions including those of the National Identification Authority, Vocational Educational Training Authority (Veta), Suma JKT, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the National Health Insurance Fund are still in full swing and people continue flocking to get various services.

Veta public relations manager Sitta Peter said the turnout in their pavilion is very positive as they continue to receive many visitors and are going purposely to learn various technologies. "Those who are leaving now are businesses whose exhibitors have come to sell goods and some of them have finished their stock. But we are here to provide services," he said.

A visitor from Mikocheni, Mr Samson Mboya, said he visited for the first time the grounds and thought extension of the exhibition to 16 days might have caused the exhibitors to leave earlier, but found people were still exhibiting.

The 42nd DITF started on June 28 and officially ends on July 13.