12 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Exhibitors Start Closing Pavilions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Some public institutions and foreign companies have started closing their pavilions at the 42nd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) as the trade exhibitions near end.

The trade fair will end on Friday but The Citizen observations established that some firms are already packing.

Exhibitors such as those from Germany, Japan and China and the Judiciary of Tanzania have left.

The judiciary left the fair grounds since Monday. Speaking to this paper, Tanzania Trade Development Authority principal public relations officer Theresa Chilambo confirmed that some exhibitors left before the closing day.

"Some foreign companies departed early but the exhibition continues until Friday and Tanzanians are welcome to visit the pavilions," she said.

But while other leave, some of pavilions including those of the National Identification Authority, Vocational Educational Training Authority (Veta), Suma JKT, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the National Health Insurance Fund are still in full swing and people continue flocking to get various services.

Veta public relations manager Sitta Peter said the turnout in their pavilion is very positive as they continue to receive many visitors and are going purposely to learn various technologies. "Those who are leaving now are businesses whose exhibitors have come to sell goods and some of them have finished their stock. But we are here to provide services," he said.

A visitor from Mikocheni, Mr Samson Mboya, said he visited for the first time the grounds and thought extension of the exhibition to 16 days might have caused the exhibitors to leave earlier, but found people were still exhibiting.

The 42nd DITF started on June 28 and officially ends on July 13.

Tanzania

Minister Directs Arrest of Game Reserve Boss

MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, has directed Mlele District Police Commander (OCD) in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.