Kenya: Indiza Claims 'Road to Karen' Event

Mumias-based pro Dismas Indiza beat Golf Park's David Wakhu by one shot to win the "Road to Karen" golf series fifth leg at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Wednesday.

The long-hitting Indiza recovered from an early double-six at the fourth, and four other single bogeys, to level the Karen course for an all rounds total of eight under par 280, an impressive score, just a week before the Sunshine Tour sanctioned Karen Masters.

He had birdied the long par five-second hole and picked up three more birdies at the back nine's 10th, 12th and 17th holes. On the other hand, Wakhu - who has been enjoying an impressive form lately - followed a first hole birdie with an eagle three at the third hole though he lost the event after picking up a double-bogey at the notorious par four-sixth hole having also dropped one shot at the fourth.

He however managed to recover two shots at the 15th and 18th which could only give him two under par 70 for the day and a tournament total of seven under par 281 which was nine shots better than Sigona's Mohit Mediratta and Zimbabwe's Mohammed Mandhu.

Mediratta and Mandhu both fired one over par 73 for the day, to tie for the third place with the captain of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) John Wangai of Sigona, who shot four over par 76 in the closing round.

"I lost my balance as I was trying to hit the ball at the sixth while I also mis-judged the speed of the greens. My golf now is where I wanted it to be, all I need is to keep on working hard for it," said Wakhu.

Meanwhile, the 2018 KCB Karen Masters set for next week at Karen Country Club received a boost after telecommunications company Safaricom announced a Sh5 million sponsorship towards the event.

As the official telecommunications sponsor, the amount will cater for event logistics, a fully kitted media centre and wireless connectivity for the secretariat.

Part of the sponsorship will also be used to support the Junior golfers shootout.

"We are proud to be part of the second edition of the Karen Masters Tournament and are especially thrilled that this year's tournament is affiliated with the Sunshine Tour which is part of the International Federation of PGA Tours. It's always a pleasure to partner with KCB on a tournament that provides Kenyan golfers - both amateurs and Pros - an opportunity to showcase their prowess," said Steve Okeyo, Director - Regional Sales and operations.

"We are grateful to Safaricom for being a steadfast partner of the Karen Masters Tournament," said Lawrence Kiambi - Chairman, Karen Country Club.

The final leaderboard of the "Road to Karen" series:

280 Dismas Indiza -8 66, 74, 68, 72

281 David Wakhu -7 69, 73, 69, 70

290 Mohit Mediratta +2 76, 71, 70, 73

290 Mohammed Mandhu (Zim) +2 72, 75, 70, 73

290 John Wangai +2 69, 73, 72, 76

291 Ganeev Giddie + 3 75, 71, 71, 74

291 Stefan Andersen +3 72, 74, 71, 74

292 Nelson Mudanyi +4 68, 74, 75, 75

292 Tony Omulli + 4 71, 72, 73, 76

293 Nelson Simwa + 5 73, 74, 74, 72

293 Joseph Karanja + 5 69, 70, 76, 78.