Malawi: Defilement Victims Shun School in Nkhotakota

Lilongwe — The future of education for two girls who are victims of defilement in Nkhotakota hangs in balance after they stopped going to school for fear of being ridiculed by people.

The revelation was made on Monday when the Nkhunga Magistrate Court meted out a 10 year jail term to 32 old Stainford Chitunga for defiling the two young girls of the ages of eight and 11 in Nkhotakota district.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency, State prosecutor, Inspector Wills Asibu said between the months of January and May, 2018, the suspect defiled the two girls one of whom is his step daughter.

According to the state prosecutor, the suspect used to call the two girls in his house and defiled them one by one.

The state prosecutor asked the court to give stiffer punishment to the convict saying due to what he did to the two girls, they were both physically and psychologically affected.

"The two girls have now stopped going to school since their fellow pupils are laughing at them for being defiled, worse still, the eight year old victim was infected with a sexually transmitted infection for this reasons I would like to ask the court to give stiffer punishment to the offenders," Asibu said.

Appearing before court, Chitunga pleaded not guilty to the charge and this prompted the state to parade five witnesses who testified against him.

In his mitigation Chitunga asked the court not to give him stiffer punishment claiming he looks after his relatives.

Passing the sentence, Magistrate Kingsley Buleya concurred with state submission hinting on the need to give the convict stiffer punishment so that others should learn a lesson. He therefore sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict Stanford Chitunga comes from Chiphe Village Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.