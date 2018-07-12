12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Duduzane Zuma in Court for Second Time This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Days after appearing in shackles in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court, Duduzane Zuma is expected to appear in a different court on two charges of culpable homicide.

Zuma is expected in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he is expected to answer for the deaths of two people after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014.

News24 reported earlier this week that Zuma denied any wrongdoing in both the corruption case he appeared in court for on Monday and the culpable homicide case.

In an affidavit prepared for his earlier appearance this week, he said: "I deny that I am guilty of any criminal acts in relation to these averments and I am returning to South Africa fully aware of the fact that I am facing, not only the charges of culpable homicide but potentially other charges some of which may well be serious in nature."

A "Hands Off Duduzane" protest is expected to take place outside the court on Thursday.

Duduzane was in court on Monday after being charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to an alleged R600m offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta, in Zuma's presence.

R100 000 bail

The State alleged that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound.

"At this meeting, Mr Ajay Gupta in the presence of [Zuma] offered Mcebisi Jonas the position of finance minister, advising him that the current minister of finance was to be relieved of his position in Cabinet," a provisional charge sheet, shared with the media, read.

Jonas claimed he refused the offer and left.

The State alleged that Zuma was party to the crime because he was present.

He was released on R100 000 bail and ordered to hand over his passport. If he intends on travelling, he must first seek permission from the investigating officer.

"I have no intention to live a life of a fugitive," he said in his affidavit.

News24

South Africa

Why I Visited Buhari - South African President Ramaphosa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday has given… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.