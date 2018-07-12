South Africa: Duduzane Zuma in Court for Second Time This Week

Days after appearing in shackles in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court, Duduzane Zuma is expected to appear in a different court on two charges of culpable homicide.

Zuma is expected in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he is expected to answer for the deaths of two people after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014.

News24 reported earlier this week that Zuma denied any wrongdoing in both the corruption case he appeared in court for on Monday and the culpable homicide case.

In an affidavit prepared for his earlier appearance this week, he said: "I deny that I am guilty of any criminal acts in relation to these averments and I am returning to South Africa fully aware of the fact that I am facing, not only the charges of culpable homicide but potentially other charges some of which may well be serious in nature."

A "Hands Off Duduzane" protest is expected to take place outside the court on Thursday.

Duduzane was in court on Monday after being charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to an alleged R600m offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta, in Zuma's presence.

R100 000 bail

The State alleged that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound.

"At this meeting, Mr Ajay Gupta in the presence of [Zuma] offered Mcebisi Jonas the position of finance minister, advising him that the current minister of finance was to be relieved of his position in Cabinet," a provisional charge sheet, shared with the media, read.

Jonas claimed he refused the offer and left.

The State alleged that Zuma was party to the crime because he was present.

He was released on R100 000 bail and ordered to hand over his passport. If he intends on travelling, he must first seek permission from the investigating officer.

"I have no intention to live a life of a fugitive," he said in his affidavit.

News24