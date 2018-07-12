Malawi: NSO Ready for 2018 Malawi Population Census

National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday said they have finalised preparations for the 2018 Population and Housing Census.

NSO's Assistant Commissioner Lizzie Chikoti said equipment for the whole exercise has already been procured which include tablets.

In this year's census, enumerators will use these tablets to generate and record data instead of the traditional paper-based questionnaire, according to Chikoti.

The institution has already trained 40 district supervisors who are going to monitor the exercise.

"The training was on how they can efficiently operate the tablets when collecting, compiling and analyzing data," Chikoti said.

In a related development, NSO has engaged secretary generals from all major political parties in the country to help in the sensitization process prior to the census.

"We want political rallies to be another platform for sensitizing the people and encourage them to be friendly and cooperative to enumerator during data collection," Chikoti said.

Chairperson for Centre for Multiparty Democracy Kandi Padambo acknowledged the call by NSO and assured that they will do their part in raising awareness on the importance of having this exercise.

Padambo said it is the responsibility of every Malawian to participate in the census which is a critical exercise in guiding development planning and implementation.

Censuses are conducted every ten years and Malawi conducted the first and most comprehensive census in 1966. Other censuses were conducted in 1977, 1987, 1998 and 2008.