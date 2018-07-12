Kenya/Tanzania: Kagere Strikes Again As Simba Sink JKU to Set Up Azam Final Duel

Meddie Kagere's 44th minute goal sent Tanzanian champions Simba into the Cecafa Kagame Cup final after seeing off Zanzibar champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 1-0 in the semi-final at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Simba face defending champions Azam, who beat Gor Mahia 2-0 after extra time in the other semi-final at the same venue, in an all-Tanzanian final slated for Friday with Sh3 million up for grabs. The runners up gets Sh2 million.

JKU play Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in the third-place playoff whose winner gets Sh1 million.

Ghanaian right back Nicholas Gyan latched onto a loose ball in the middle of the park to drive forward before setting up Kagere who unleashed a ferocious shot past JKU custodian Mohammed Abrahman.

Kagere, who has netted three goals in four appearances for Simba barely a week after joining the side from Gor Mahia, could have claimed a brace at the hour mark but missed the target narrowly with the goalkeeper to beat.

JKU's attempts to find the equaliser were thwarted by a vigilant Simba defence led by veteran Paschal Wawa and captain Mohamed Hussein "Tshabalala".

Simba eliminated Djibouti side AS Ports by a solitary goal in the quarter-final on Sunday while JKU knocked out Singida United 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes.