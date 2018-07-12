11 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jemutai Out of Pace at Worlds U-20 3,000m Race

By Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Zena Jemutai could only manage a fifth place finish despite registering a personal best time in the World Under-20 Championships women's 3,000m race that was won by Japan's Nozoni Tanaka on Wednesday in Tampere, Finland.

Sole representative of Kenya Jemutai clocked 9:00.50.

Tanaka won in a personal best of 8:54.01, ahead of Ethiopia's Meselu Berhe who clocked 8:56.39 for second spot while Ethiopia's Under-20 national champion Tsige Gebresalama settled for third place in 8:59.20.

Jemutai said it was a tight race and she did not expected the early surge in the race.

"They spoilt the game when they took the lead and when I tried to kick they were far ahead," said the Class Seven pupil of Keringet Boarding Primary School.

World Under-18 champion Jackline Wambui qualified for the 800m final in a competitive heat that was won by Firewyni Hailu from Ethiopia in 2:01.96 ahead of Switzerland's Delia Sclabas who clocked 2:02.12 for second spot.

Wambui told Nation Sport that she was happy to qualify for the finals and said she will work hard to redeem herself later today:

"Competition is stiff here and though I ran my seasons best, I want to be in the medal bracket. It's unfortunate my compatriot couldn't proceed to the finals and that means I have to struggle alone."

