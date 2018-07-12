Nigeria: Dangote, Africa's Richest Man, Needs a Wife But...

Aliko Dangote has revealed that at 61, he is not getting any younger and is willing to take a new wife.

Speaking with David Piling in a Financial Times interview, "Lunch with FT," monitored by The Cable, the multi-billionaire, who is Africa's richest man, revealed a soft side of himself and talked tall about his ambitions to buy Arsenal Football Club after successfully leading Nigeria's oil refining revolution.

Dangote revealed that his schedule is inhibiting romance. The Founder of Dangote Group, who is twice divorced and has three grown-up daughters, told FT that he is on the lookout for a new bride.

He, however, adds a caveat: "I am not getting younger. 60 years is no joke. But it doesn't make sense to go out and get somebody if you don't have the time.

"Right now, things are really, really very busy, because we have the refinery, we have the petrochemicals, we have the fertiliser and we have the gas pipeline."

But he agrees that he needs to "calm down a bit," adding that daily he takes over 100 calls.

About his mails, he says: "You try to be polite and reply, but they come back to you with a longer e-mail, not minding that here is a very, very busy person."

"Look Aliko, the world is not going to fall apart if you don't answer your phone," Dangote says of his golden advise from Tony Blair, the former British prime Minister, who makes three calls and battle with scores and tones of emails.

Ironically, Dangote, who has one of the biggest food chains in the country, told Pilling that he tries to fast at least once a week, adding that "it helps to clean your system."