Nigeria: IAAF U-20 Championships - How AFN Bungled Nigeria's Participation

Athletics Federation of Nigeria failed to submit junior athletes passports to the Finland embassy in Abuja, hence their inability to get visas for the IAAF Junior World Championships which started on Tuesday.

AFN officials had claimed that the athletes couldn't get visas, but checks revealed that the passports where not event submitted as the officials were busy chasing personal interests at Asaba, Delta State where preparations for the African senior championships have reached fever pitch.

For the second year in a row Nigeria's track and field team has failed to participate in a global underaged athletics events.

Two of the athletes,long jumper Arinze Benjamin and sprinter Adegoke Enoch missed the long jump and men's 100m events which were held on the opening day of the championships.

Adegoke who holds a personal best of 10.19 seconds in the 100m achieved last April at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,Australia.

"It is about time something is done to arrest the ugly situation at the AFN before our sports is totally dead," a former Nigerian international.