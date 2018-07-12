12 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: IAAF U-20 Championships - How AFN Bungled Nigeria's Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Athletics Federation of Nigeria failed to submit junior athletes passports to the Finland embassy in Abuja, hence their inability to get visas for the IAAF Junior World Championships which started on Tuesday.

AFN officials had claimed that the athletes couldn't get visas, but checks revealed that the passports where not event submitted as the officials were busy chasing personal interests at Asaba, Delta State where preparations for the African senior championships have reached fever pitch.

For the second year in a row Nigeria's track and field team has failed to participate in a global underaged athletics events.

Two of the athletes,long jumper Arinze Benjamin and sprinter Adegoke Enoch missed the long jump and men's 100m events which were held on the opening day of the championships.

Adegoke who holds a personal best of 10.19 seconds in the 100m achieved last April at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,Australia.

"It is about time something is done to arrest the ugly situation at the AFN before our sports is totally dead," a former Nigerian international.

Nigeria

Buhari Commissions Abuja Metro Line

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Abuja metro rail line. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.