Rwanda: Basketball - Playoff Games to Start This Friday

The highly anticipated men's basketball play-off games get underway this Friday at Amahoro stadium with the league's top four fighting for the final spot in the best of three semi-final series.

The 2018 Play-off Games mark the conclusion of the 2017/2018 basketball season following the end of the regular league in May.

The four teams set to compete for this year's title are; league champions Patriots, first runners-up REG, second runners-up APR and IPRC-Kigali who finished in fourth position.

Former league champions REG, fresh from winning a double of this Genocide Memorial Tournament (both local and regional editions), will faceoff with APR while Patriots who are the defending champions of this title will battle it out with IPRC- Kigali.

Game one fixtures take place this Friday with Game 2 ties scheduled for Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 encounters will be played on Sunday.

After the weekend semi-finals, winners will automatically progress to the best-of-five finals.

Last year, after failed attempts in 2015 and 2016, Patriots bounced back from losing Game 1 (82-75) to win the next three Games; 83-77, 64-54 and 56-52 respectively.

The playoffs winners along with league champions will represent the country at the 2019 FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championships.

Friday

Men semi-finals

Game 1

REG Vs APR 6pm

Patriots Vs IPRC- Kigali 8pm

Saturday

Game 2

IPRC- Kigali Vs Patriots 6pm

APR Vs REG 2pm

Sunday

Game 3 (If necessary)

REG Vs APR 1pm

Patriots Vs IPRC-Kigali 3pm