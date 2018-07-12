Zimbabwe's opening batsman Solomon Mire will be out for at least three weeks with a muscle injury that has side-lined him from the One Day International series against Pakistan starting tomorrow in Bulawayo. Mire, who was the Chevrons' best performer with the bat during the recent T20I triangular with Australia and Pakistan, has been recommended for physiotherapy after sustaining a muscle tear.

He joins bowler Kyle Jarvis on the injured list.

Jarvis was pulled out of the T20I series after he broke his thumb in a fielding mishap.

Team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa yesterday said Mire will be out of action for, at least, three weeks, which effectively gives him no chance for the five-match series.

"He will be out for at least three weeks as he concentrates on rehabilitation which aims to speed up healing and make sure the tear heals without tight scar tissue formation," Mupotaringa said.

The 28-year-old explosive batsman suffered a gluteal tear last Friday during his magnificent innings of 63 versus Australia in Zimbabwe's last match of the triangular series at Harare Sports Club.

Two days earlier, he had plundered a brilliant 94 runs against Pakistan which now stands as the highest score by a Zimbabwe batsman in T20I cricket.

Apart from Mire, Zimbabwe will also miss the services of fast bowler Jarvis, who needs at least six weeks to heal a fractured right thumb, and the senior players who have not availed themselves for selection.

Former captains Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer missed the T20I triangular series because of a payment row and they were not included in the ODI squad released yesterday.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said the duo and all-rounder Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are also still not available.

"The last time when the T20I squad was chosen these guys did not avail themselves despite concerted efforts by the selectors. So the situation has not changed.

"Under the circumstances, the selectors have sought to give more support to those players who have been in camp in the last two or so weeks and are available for selection.

"In a way, it's a chance to some of the youngsters to raise their hands up. We have seen them showing a lot of promise in the T20I series, especially the last two or three games.

"But we are still hoping that after the series Zimbabwe Cricket and those senior players who are unavailable will sit down and find common ground, in the view of moving forward," said Majonga.

Zimbabwe made a few changes to their squad bringing in the trio of former Under-19 national team captain Liam Roche, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Murray who are all in line for their debut.

The Chevrons will be banking on the experience of captain Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhabha, Malcolm Waller and the returning Tendai Chatara when they take on Pakistan in the five-match ODI series.

Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda and Brian Chari will be eager to impress with the bat, while pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will be expected to have a big say with the ball, alongside spinners Tendai Chisoro and Wellington Masakadza.

The five match ODI series gets underway tomorrow at Queens Sports Club and will run until July 22 at the same venue.

The Zimbabwe team are already in Bulawayo while Pakistan are only expected today.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Liam Roche, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller