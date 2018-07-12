Zimbabwe: Local Comedian Conquers East Africa

Local comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, popularly known as Long John, is happy with his current tour of East Africa that is likely to open new lucrative avenues for himself.

Kicking off his tour in Kampala on June 29, Long John introduced himself to a new market and says he was happy with the response he got.

Speaking on how he was received in Uganda, Long John said his comedy was well celebrated.

"The reception was fantastic. You see when different worlds collide there are new things to be learnt and experiences. Uganda loved my material since they were having an opportunity to get a glimpse of Zimbabwean life and a glimpse of the life of a village boy in Zimbabwe," he said.

The famed village boy from Chimanimani said he got an opportunity to learn from the best.

"My greatest experience is always getting an opportunity to learn and Uganda was no exception. I got to spend time with big comedians in that country, learning how they do things and their influences."

Comparing comedy in East Africa and Zimbabwe, Long John cited lack of sponsorship as a big problem locally.

"Corporates in Uganda regard comedy as an investment. They are willing to sponsor it. It is this commercialisation of art that really got to me," he said.

This Saturday Long John will be at Kenya's top comedy platform, The Churchill Show to be broadcast on one of the country's top television station NTV.

He will wrap up his tour with a performance at Kigali International Comedy Festival in Rwanda.