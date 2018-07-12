Zimbabwe: Petrotrade - Service Beyond Expectation

Lynn Murahwa — Petrotrade has reaffirmed its presence in the country as a company with vision through its bold expansion strategies.

The firm has recently opened a state of the art service station in Beitbridge worth $2 million.

Speaking at the official opening of the service station, Petrotrade acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Godfrey Ncube was delighted to announce that the new service station was the result of a dream that today, everyone has seen come to reality.

"It was because of the FIFA World Cup of June 2010 in South Africa that the leadership of the then NOCZIM with concurrence of the Government envisioned a state-of-the art shopping complex at this critical border post," he said.

The service station is the first step towards a modern shopping complex ideal for travellers going either way between the two countries, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Petrotrade has ensured that the service station will meet standards of excellence that all their customers will enjoy.

"This service station is a project of high quality standard which compares well with service station infrastructure on both sides of the border," said Ncube.

Beitbridge is a hive of activity and Petrotrade identified it as an excellent site for investment with a massive prospective for growth.

"Beitbridge is an important port of entry and exit of Zimbabwe, we, as Petrotrade, saw it befitting to contribute quality investment to this Municipality of great potential.

Our presence here will assist us to communicate brand Petrotrade to the majority of Zimbabweans and our neighbours," he said.

He added that investment opportunities do not end here, as the firm is open to working with interested parties who also wish to see growth and development.

"We will also be happy to enter into a partnership with other interested investors.

We welcome potential investors who may be interested in joining hands with us to complete the mentioned sub projects so as to make this Municipality great," he added.

The opening of the service station is a sign to the public that Petrotrade will continue to meet client needs by expanding their reach.

"However, the completion of the service station marks a major milestone in the project development. That is why, as Petrotrade we are so excited at opening of this service station to the public. Our retail network has grown by one more site and we thank God for that. We therefore want to make a promise to the people of Beitbridge that, as Petrotrade, being the only Petroleum Trading Company in Zimbabwe that is ISO Certified, we want to exceed your expectations in terms of service delivery," he said.

The company has given credit to its partners for the success that has so far been achieved in spreading their presence throughout country.

"As Petrotrade, we are confident of success as long as everyone else in the sector we compete in is succeeding.

We are determined to succeed even if everyone else is failing. Petrotrade views its mandate as going beyond profit motive only; but also to improve lives of people by bringing fuel access close to the people," he said.

As one of the top four fuel companies in the country, Petrotrade has great plans for the future in the industry.

"For the year 2018, Petrotrade budgeted $7,3 million for development of service station infrastructure in the country.

"This will be done by building and acquiring more sites as well as upgrading some of the infrastructure that need to be brought to acceptable standards," he said.

In its expansion, Petrotrade has not forgotten the community. The company is known for its corporate responsibility arm that has changed the lives of many in the communities they are present.

"As we develop the physical infrastructure, we also recognise the need for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) so that, as we grow, we also grow with the people. As one of these endeavours, we have resolved to recruit staff within localities where our sites are located.

Wherever we have a service station, we shall adopt one disadvantaged child and pay school fees for her or him as part of CSR," he said.

The energy and power development permanent secretary, Patson Mbiriri, addressing delegates at the service station launch applauded Petrotrade's business insight in investing in Beitbridge.

"I commend Petrotrade for making this investment. It was not by accident that the Municipality of Beitbridge was chosen as the location of the service station, because it is well known that Beitbridge is one of the most strategic economic and social centres of Zimbabwe," he said.

He added that Petrotrade has entered an elite group of fuel providers located in remote areas, thus, greatly servicing those communities.

"Petrotrade is one of the very few oil companies that have set up service stations and therefore has presence in the remote areas of the country which previously had no service stations.

There are motorists in the remote rural and farming areas that are forced to travel long distances to get fuel.

"Some are even forced to store fuel at their homes due to the absence of service stations nearby.

The presence of Petrotrade in these areas therefore improves the availability of fuel to more people in the country" he said.

Petrotrade Beitbridge Service Station is officially open!!