12 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Opportunity Conveyed in Belts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samantha Chipoyera

Hendrix Chanetsa (34) is an emerging entrepreneur who is into distribution of conveyor and transmission belts.

He is the founder and owner of a Harare distribution company, National Belting, which started operations in December 2013.

Chanetsa told The Herald that National Belting was established as a mining and industrial supplier focusing mainly on transmission and conveyor belting.

He registered the idea of starting his own company while he was working at a local garage where he said he was getting peanuts. Today, National Belting company is one of the leaders in the trade.

The company provides conveyor and transmission belts, mainly to mining and agricultural sectors.

Operating with very few resources, Chanetsa started providing conveyor belts in a shared office at High Glen shopping Centre in Budiriro.

He later on moved to Southerton as his business started to grow and needed a bigger space.

National Belting has four employees, two of them women.

Chanetsa has a strong customer base from as far afield as Chirundu, Beitbridge and Bulawayo, where he mainly supplies small and large scale firms.

The young entrepreneur makes use of social media especially WhatsApp and Facebook to market his products and this has proved to be a master-stroke in the last few years.

Chanetsa has confidence in the quality of products he makes and sells.

"When a company or an individual buys something from us, there is guarantee that he or she will bring more customers to us.

"My clients are my references. We sell only quality products; that is how good we in this trade."

Chanetsa has embraced the use of plastic money to ensure that his business thrives despite the cash shortages bedevilling the country's economy.

Payment methods include EcoCash as well as bank transfers. Recently, he got a point of sale machine from Steward Bank which has put him ahead of his competitors in the industry.

During these tough times most people tend to lose hope, but Chanetsa refuses to be defined by tough situation. His achievements prove that he has persevered despite the economic challenges.

Chanetsa wants to take opportunities made available by President Mnangagwa and is looking forward to opening National Belting branches nationwide.

He also has interests in the information communication technology, selling cellphone and computer accessories.

Zimbabwe

Apostolic Sect Leader Madzibaba Wimbo Dies

Johane Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church founder Aaron Mhukuta Gomo, commonly known as Madzibaba Wimbo, has died. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.