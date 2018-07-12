Zimbabwe: Opportunity Conveyed in Belts

Hendrix Chanetsa (34) is an emerging entrepreneur who is into distribution of conveyor and transmission belts.

He is the founder and owner of a Harare distribution company, National Belting, which started operations in December 2013.

Chanetsa told The Herald that National Belting was established as a mining and industrial supplier focusing mainly on transmission and conveyor belting.

He registered the idea of starting his own company while he was working at a local garage where he said he was getting peanuts. Today, National Belting company is one of the leaders in the trade.

The company provides conveyor and transmission belts, mainly to mining and agricultural sectors.

Operating with very few resources, Chanetsa started providing conveyor belts in a shared office at High Glen shopping Centre in Budiriro.

He later on moved to Southerton as his business started to grow and needed a bigger space.

National Belting has four employees, two of them women.

Chanetsa has a strong customer base from as far afield as Chirundu, Beitbridge and Bulawayo, where he mainly supplies small and large scale firms.

The young entrepreneur makes use of social media especially WhatsApp and Facebook to market his products and this has proved to be a master-stroke in the last few years.

Chanetsa has confidence in the quality of products he makes and sells.

"When a company or an individual buys something from us, there is guarantee that he or she will bring more customers to us.

"My clients are my references. We sell only quality products; that is how good we in this trade."

Chanetsa has embraced the use of plastic money to ensure that his business thrives despite the cash shortages bedevilling the country's economy.

Payment methods include EcoCash as well as bank transfers. Recently, he got a point of sale machine from Steward Bank which has put him ahead of his competitors in the industry.

During these tough times most people tend to lose hope, but Chanetsa refuses to be defined by tough situation. His achievements prove that he has persevered despite the economic challenges.

Chanetsa wants to take opportunities made available by President Mnangagwa and is looking forward to opening National Belting branches nationwide.

He also has interests in the information communication technology, selling cellphone and computer accessories.