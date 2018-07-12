South Africa: Duduzane Zuma Culpable Homicide Case Postponed

After appearing in court for just five minutes on Thursday, the case against Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was postponed to August 23.

Zuma appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on two counts of culpable homicide.

The case involves the deaths of two people after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014.

Dressed in a blue suit, Zuma greeted journalists and lawyers when he arrived in court sporting a mohawk. He was also supported by his family.

The case was postponed for disclosure of inquest proceedings and content of the docket.

Outside court, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel was attacked by BLF members who prevented him from speaking to the media. A handful of BLF members also walked around in shackles, saying hands off Duduzane.

His appearance comes days after appearing in shackles in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court for a separate matter.

Duduzane was in court on Monday after being charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to an alleged R600m offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta, in Zuma's presence.

The State alleged that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound.

"At this meeting, Mr Ajay Gupta in the presence of [Zuma] offered Mcebisi Jonas the position of finance minister, advising him that the current minister of finance was to be relieved of his position in Cabinet," a provisional charge sheet, shared with the media, read.

Jonas claimed he refused the offer and left.

The State alleged that Zuma was party to the crime because he was present.

He was granted R100 000 bail on Monday.

News24 reported earlier this week that Zuma denied any wrongdoing in both the culpable homicide case and the corruption case which he appeared in court for on Monday.

