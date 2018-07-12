Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Chamisa Threatens to Camp at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Offices

analysis

Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addresses thousands of party supporters during a march in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

MDC Alliance protesters don't trust Zimbabwe's electoral body, want to keep a close eye on the printing and storage of ballot papers and examine the voters' roll in the run-up to the Zimbabwe election.

Thousands of Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (a coalition of seven political parties) supporters protested in Harare on 11 July 2018 with their presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa threatening they would camp at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices if their demands were not met within a week.

The protesters were demanding that the electoral body allow all contesting political parties and candidates in the elections, slated for 30 July, to be allowed to observe the printing, storage and distribution of the ballot papers to be used in the polls and to be availed with the biometric voters' roll.

Addressing the supporters at Harare's Africa Unity Square, where they gathered after the presentation of a petition to the ZEC, Chamisa said the demonstration would be the last from which people would go home without their concerns having been addressed....