12 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: It's Time to Give Informal Traders a Fair Shake

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

Two new reports call on municipalities to uphold the rights of local and foreign informal traders and make recommendations on how local governments can achieve this.

On 6 July 2018, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) released two reports to dispel the "persistent myths associated with informal traders in South Africa" and to clarify the "legal and constitutional obligations of local government".

According to the reports, section 25 of the Constitution also protects the property of informal traders.

The two reports, one providing the statistics and background on Informal Trade in South Africa: Legislation, Case Law and Recommendations for Local Government, and the other Towards Recommendations on the Regulation of Informal Trade at Local Government Level, seek to make authorities aware of the important role that over 1.1 million South African informal trade workers play in addressing pervasive "high level of unemployment and poverty" in the country.

And on on the same day, hundreds of informal traders marched to the City Hall in Durban, to protest against the proposed by-laws restricting...

South Africa

Why I Visited Buhari - South African President Ramaphosa

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday has given… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.