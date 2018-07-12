South Africa: It's Time to Give Informal Traders a Fair Shake

analysis

Two new reports call on municipalities to uphold the rights of local and foreign informal traders and make recommendations on how local governments can achieve this.

On 6 July 2018, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) released two reports to dispel the "persistent myths associated with informal traders in South Africa" and to clarify the "legal and constitutional obligations of local government".

According to the reports, section 25 of the Constitution also protects the property of informal traders.

The two reports, one providing the statistics and background on Informal Trade in South Africa: Legislation, Case Law and Recommendations for Local Government, and the other Towards Recommendations on the Regulation of Informal Trade at Local Government Level, seek to make authorities aware of the important role that over 1.1 million South African informal trade workers play in addressing pervasive "high level of unemployment and poverty" in the country.

And on on the same day, hundreds of informal traders marched to the City Hall in Durban, to protest against the proposed by-laws restricting...