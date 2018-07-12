Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to release its final verdict on Nyasa Big Bullets unsporting behaviour during the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Finals as the nation awaits results.

FAM charged Bullets with 6 counts following the unsporting behaviour of their supporters, players and officials during the Airtel Top 8 final against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium.

Bullets were charged with failing to control the actions of their supporters contrary to article 24.1, pitch invasion (article 24. 1), insulting match officials, opponents and FAM officials (article 24.11), beating up or bullying match officials, FAM (article 24.12), and criticising of match officials in public (article 24.13), according to a statement signed by FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda.

These actions, in the end, put the game of football into disrepute contrary to FAM and Fifa rules and regulations.

The 24 hours FAM gave Bullets to respond to the charges elapsed on Monday.

In a statement, Bullets denied responsibility of the violence, but rather blamed the referee Misheck Juwa for the incident after he awarded a controversial penalty to eventual winners Eagles in added time.

The club however, condemned the incident saying it was against the People's Team's ethos.

However,it has to be noted that this is the second time in four weeks for Nyasa Big Bullets to been involved in such behaviour.

Bullets supporters also threw missiles on the pitch during their 1-1 draw against Be Forward Wanderers in the league at the same venue last month.

They were charged with almost similar offences, but the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is yet to come up with the verdict.

Bullets are also on a two-year K2.5 million suspended fine from November 2017 following the violence that erupted during Fisd Challenge Cup match against Karonga United at MDC Stadium.

They were warned not to commit similar offences for two years.

Now that they have commited similar offences the nation awaits FAM verdicts on its seriousness to curb out violence in our football matches.