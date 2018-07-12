12 July 2018

Nyasa Times

Malawi: Figures Show Low Turn Out for Voter Registration Phase One

By Owen Khamula

Figures from pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) show that far less people registered for the just ended phase one voter registration exercise Kasungu, Dedza and Salima.

However, MEC commissioner Moffat Banda ruled out returning to the three districts for another round of registration after the first one flopped, saying this could affect the elections calendar.

In Dedza, 300,000 registered out of the projected 400 000 eligible voters whilst in Kasungu, a mere 200, 000 registered out of the projected 472000 voters. In Salima, a handful 170000 registered out of the projected 400, 000.

The Malawi Elections Systems Network (Mesn) has since warned of further poor voter registration exercises if donors fail to release funding for the 118 accredited civic education CSOs.

"The accredited CSOs cannot do their work because of lack of funding," said Steve Duwa.

Only Nice was able to access funding and do the civic education.

However, Moffat Banda says MEC has now engaged traditional leaders, drama groups and musicians to up the civic education campaign.

