11 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Hunt Driver for Killing Teacher

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command has appealed to the public to help provide information for the arrest of 'a hit and run' driver, whose vehicle knocked and killed a teacher, at Taforo, near Dormaa-Ahenkro of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The driver was believed to have knocked and killed the 41-year old teacher, and fled instead of taking the victim to the hospital, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists on Monday in Sunyani.

He said on Monday, July 2, 2018, Madam Abena Manu,70, a farmer, reported to the Dorama-Ahenkro Police that her son Kwabena Darko, a teacher at Taforo, who was missing for some days, was found dead near his farm on the Taforo-Kosan road.

Chief Insp Oppong said when police went to the spot, they found the body lying prostrate in a decomposed state, and his motorcycle lying about 10 metres away from the body.

He said the body has been deposited at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary pending autopsy, and the driver has been asked to surrender or be ready to face the wrath of the Police. - GNA

