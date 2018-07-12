Ghana: Moga Re-Launches Endowment Fund to Build Library

THE Mfantsiman Old Girls Association (MOGA) has re-launched its endowment fund to enable the association to put up a digitised library for the school.

The library which is expected to be completed and handed over in 2020 is expected to serve about 2,500 students.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, the chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Ms Josephine Nkrumah said it was important to nurture girls to become positive influence at the peer and national levels.

She said while MOGA was looking at infrastructure, "it is important how we nurture the girls to become responsible adults and citizens in the country."

According to Ms Nkrumah, the library project would go beyond the wall of Mfantsiman and bring transformation to the country.

She indicated that the canker of a non-reading generation had eaten deeply into the fibre of the society and it ought to be looked at and addressed.

She said a library should offer more than just a place to read but be a place of critical thinking that would change the lives of people.

Ms Nkrumah called on the board of trustees of the fund to ensure transparency and accountability to strengthen investor and donor confidence.

She also called on the executives of MOGA to harness the unique strength and talents of members for the common good of the association.

The President of the association, Ms Esi Hammond said the fund was earlier launched in 2006 and had been dormant since then hence the need for its re-launch.

According to her the endowment fund would be used for huge projects to be undertaken by the association for the school such as the library.

She said the library was necessary because the school was annually attracting huge number of girls hence the need to support the school adding that the current state of the library was woefully inadequate to accommodate the students.

Ms Hammond said the support would help in churning out well equipped women and not "half-baked women to be mothers to our future leaders."

The President of the Association said the girls needed a conducive environment to read and study in order to have quality education.

She said the facility when completed would be able to accommodate 10 per cent of the school's population at any given time and would help reduce the congestion and inconvenience the students currently go through.