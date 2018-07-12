Liberia - 'Weah Will Fix the Mess' - Ruling Party Chairman Responds to Economic Crisis

Monrovia — In response to calls from the public for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government to fix Liberia's economic challenges, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of CDC, has put the blame of the challenges on bad governance inherited from the immediate past regime.

Chairman Morlu on a live radio talk show held on ELBC Wednesday said, past government's political interests over Country and its people is currently hurting the country and that his political leader, President George Manneh Weah is not responsible for what is happening with the country's economy but expressed optimism that the President is capable of fixing "the mess."

"I am not going to pretend, we inherited a bleeding coffer from President [Ellen Johnson] Sirleaf. We are up to the task to overcome our challenge. Unlike the normal 'wait and see approach' from investors, President Weah has been able to attract 1billion foreign direct investment to this country.

"Past government's political interest is hurting our economy today. Weah is not responsible for the hyperinflation: the past government is responsible but he will fix the mess. What President Weah has done debunks the theory that he would not be able to reconcile Liberians because he has been able to maintain former officials."

He also referenced the tremendous drawdown of international community presence specifically UNMIL as some of the causes of the current economic situation.

"It is not fair to shift past government's bad governance practice to this government. This government is suffering from the spillover of bad governance."

Chairman Morlu flanked by some officials of government, also responded to questions about the failure by his political leader to declare his asset. According to him, President Weah has not broken any statute for asset declaration. Morlu claims that the deadline has not expired.

He promised not to dignify critics, whom he said to think that his advocacy for jobs for partisans is out of order and against normal practice.

"I don't dignify these comments of advocating for jobs. Under Madam Sirleaf, they took people out of jobs. This government will not do that because we were built on integrity."

During the past regime, Morlu was a strong proponent calling for the World Crime Court to be established in Liberia. But since the CDC ascended to state power, he has now watered his stance on the delicate subject.

"It is important to stress that I cannot speak as the Morlu, who advocated for War Crimes Court in the past years. Then it was not the CDC agenda now in my capacity as Chairman, I cannot be making comments that will implicate our government.

"To have a War Crimes Court, you will need proper security to institutionalize justice. I am encouraging a strong security presence to start holding such discussion."