Liberia - Opposition Political Parties Youth Leaders Hints Exclusion From Weah's Govt.

Monrovia — Association of Political Parties Youth League has called on President George Manneh Weah to appoint some of its members to government's position.

It can be recalled that during the heated and acrimonious runoff election in 2017, several political party youth wings went against their party's stance and pledged support to then-Senator George Weah's bid to become President.

But in a communication to the President dated June 25, signed by Chairpersons of 15 political parties, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPage Africa, the group alleged that despite the huge number of young people in government, not a single person from the Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth has employed by government, besides the Mayor Jefferson Koijee who served as youth league chair of the ruling party.

"During the height of Liberia's political-legal battle, Liberty Party versus National Election Commission-NEC, we breached all obstacles, odds and endorsed the Coalition in fulfillment of the change mantra and upholding the 'Ganta Declaration' that calls for opposition solidarity we all envisaged," the group reminded President Weah in the communication.

The communication continued, "Your Excellency, when we met at your party's headquarters to pledge our support during the runoff election, you were gracious enough in congratulating us for making the endorsement at such critical and crucial period in our country's political history."

"We remain grateful to you for the confidence reposed in young people to serve in government, but with concerns because of all the youths being appointed, not a single person from the Association of Opposition Political parties Youth League that supported you is inclusive."

In the communication, the group noted that it remains supportive to the Weah-led administration's pro-poor agenda in lifting Liberians out of poverty to prosperity and at the same time craved for an audience with the President to allay their concerns.

"Our organization remains supportive of your Government's Pro-Poor Agenda in lifting Liberians out of poverty to prosperity.

In furtherance of the above, we fervently plead with your distinguished office for an audience with you on July 20, 2018, 5pm at your conference room or at your convenient date, time, and venue to allay our concerns," the group penned.

Meanwhile, political party's youth leaders who endorsed Pres. Weah's presidential bid during the runoff are:

Cephas M. M. D. Flanzamaton, Liberty Party; Yancy Gegeh, Redemption Democratic Party; Festus Z. Tarpar, Liberia Transformation Party; Czar M. Palay, Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction and Michael Taypayson of the United People Party.

Others youth chair that are also signatories to the document include Ike Moore, Movement for Economic Empowerment; Sampson Kamayan, Movement for Economic Empowerment; Joseph Sando, Movement for Progressive Change; Nyemah Williams, Coalition for Liberia Progress; D. Macarty S. Nyemah, Union for Liberia Democrats and Dukuly Mambu of the True Whig Party.