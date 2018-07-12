12 July 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia - Int'l NGO to Construct Safe Home for Liberian Children in Bomi County

By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — In an effort to get vulnerable children off the streets, Growing Tree Liberia (GTL), a not-for-profit organization based in Berlin, Germany has decided to construct its first orphanage in Sass Town, Bomi County.

The Executive Director of GTL, Melvin Kennedy made the disclosure during an event in which kids from Clay Street in Central Monrovia added their voices to raise awareness on all forms of violence against children in the country.

"Our plan is to have a safe home for over 50 Kids. At this moment we have acquired a land, four acres of land at the Sass Town area Bomi County," Kennedy said.

"We are raising funds to construct the child care complex in other to offer children on the streets a more permanent home."

Kennedy added that last school year GTL sponsored 20 children in schools, assuring that the organization will continue sponsoring students.

"Children in Liberia suffered violence against them. We want to use this medium to condemn all actions and we want to call on all Liberians to help our organization to send children to school," he said.

Also, speaking to FrontPageAfrica after the event, the Town Chief of Sass Town in Bomi County, D. Emmanuel Darkinah said they are impressed that the GTL selected their area (Sass Town) to build a safe home for deserted children.

According to Darkinah, the construction work will highly be welcomed by the residents in the town.

"I am so impressed to see that GTL will be constructing their first safe home in my county. The GTL will be highly welcome, and I know that the orphanage will not only benefit my town but the entire county at large. It is every Liberian business to make sure that children in the country be brought up with a good manner."

Also, many parents at the event praised the non-governmental organization for helping to send their children to school at a time when they are feeling the economic hardship in the country.

Alice Brown, a mother of two said: "Growing Tree Liberia is doing well for us. We do not have money to send our children to school but with the help of this organization our children are going to school free of charge."

