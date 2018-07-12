Liberia - Police Investigates Two Imposters With Official Badged Police Uniforms

Monrovia — Two men are in police custody undergoing investigation for impersonating as police officers. They are also accused of impounding commercial motorbikes in and around Monrovia, which they are alleged to have criminally possessed.

The two men were arrested recently at the Old Folks Entertainment Center on the Airfield in Sinkor, a suburb of Monrovia on July 6, 2018.

Commercial bike riders have complained continuously about the arrest of their motorcycles by the men using police uniforms.

The Old Folks Entertainment Center was a dramatic scene when the two impersonators, identified as Parto Mulbah and Samuel Yekeh were arrested.

Both men were busted wearing police uniforms and were seen drinking huge quantity of alcohol at the pub.

When news of their arrest spread among commercial motorcyclists, there were jubilations.

"I really thought these guys were police officers, all the times I've seen them on bike coming from Paynesville in their police uniforms. The two of them can arrest some of our friends' bike but we don't know the main place they are assigned," Alex Morris, a motorcyclist said.

Parto and Samuel have often used police uniforms to intimidate motorcyclists. Before their arrest, one of the men, Parto Mulbah, was seen wearing a police badge number 1650 on his uniform.

Some motorcyclists who spoke with FrontPageAfrica said many of their colleagues have lost their bikes to the two imposters in recent months.

"They can sell our motorbikes because whenever they seized our bikes we cannot see our bike again. I think they can sell it and put the money in their pocket but thank God their day has broken," Charles Mason, a bike rider said.

James Gbegzor also lost his bike to the two police imposters. He was chased by the pair from Paynesville to the Airfield community when his bike was later arrested by them.

"Almost three months now I cannot get my bike from them since they took it, they chased me from ELWA Junction to the Airfield where they arrested my bike, and since then, when I engage them for my bike they always tell me that 102 took the bike because I violated," Gbegzor explained.

Meanwhile, one of the imposters claimed that he is a motorcyclist while disclosing that Parto Mulbah is an informant of the LNP. Samuel said the police uniform was given to him by Parto.

"For me, it was Parto who gave me the uniform to wear and to take him around town, he's the one who encouraged me to do what I am doing here today," he told the police.

Parto refused to talk to the police and expressed no regret, as he was seen putting out non-compliance posture.

The two men were later turned over to the police patrol team and were taken to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police for further investigation.