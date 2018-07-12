Liberia - Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Double Data Bonus

Monrovia — In a bid to attract customers to data usage, Liberia's giant GSM company, Lonestar Cell/MTN on Wednesday, June 11 launched its 'Switch to OMG' promotion for new subscribers of its data bonus.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the University of Liberia-Fendell campus, Lonestar Cell MTN Senior Marketing Manager, Ibrahim Daramie said any new data user of the network will be awarded 100 percent bonus for every purchase ranging from US$1 and above for six months.

Daramie, in a passionate speech at the occasion, noted that the offer is in response to customers' demand and the company's ways of encouraging subscribers to connect to the ICT world.

He indicated that the offer will benefit a wide range of people, especially young people and students who need data to enhance their studies.

Speaking further, he pointed out that the launch of the double data bonus marks a beginning of more great offers where the company and its subscribers are changing from "ordinary to extraordinary."

Said Mr. Daramie: "Data is a lifeline in today's world! We understand data is more than just internet. It's about opportunities. It's the gateway to the world. That's why we have a new, upgraded network now. Because we know when opportunity beeps on your smartphone, you can't be out of coverage or out of data."

"The doors of opportunities open to those with the will and skill to make that Switch - we realize that we are inviting all those who are not part of the Lonestar family to make that Switch today! Join us! We will be proud to have you on board.

"We will welcome you with a new offer. An offer that will help you in making that big Switch in your lives too. Just dial *352# to purchase your data bundle."

"Switch in thoughts, words and deeds can help shape your life and the lives of your loved ones positively. The Future is yours. Aim to be in the driver's seat as the world goes digital. Make that Switch - We will back you with Double Data."

Meanwhile, Wednesday's lunch of the double data bonus at UL campus was characterized by fun, giveaways and superb entertainment as Lonestar Cell MTN Brand Ambassador and one of Liberia's finest artists, Maurice Tosh Gayflor, alias 'CIC' dazzled the students with his latest hits.