Africa: Complete Farmer, Devless and Redbird the Selected 3 From Demo Africa Innovation Tour Ghana

DEMO Africa partnered with MEST Africa in making the Ghana, Accra Innovation Tour a success. Three startups - Complete Farmer, Devless and RedBird were selected from a group of 9 startups that pitched for a chance to vie for the West Africa representative at the DEMO Africa launch event in Morocco, this October.

Complete Farmer is an Agritech startup which provides remarkable and innovative agribusiness solutions to clients to enhance productivity, increase profitability and help them gain competitive advantage across the agricultural value chain. DevLess provides an easy to use Data Storage for web and mobile applications as well as application objects that reduce the amount of code that developers write to handle complex functionalities of their apps. RedBird is a health tech which partners with pharmacies and licensed chemical shops to bring them proven rapid test technology for chronic and acute conditions, enabling them to expand their business, and giving patients a convenient way to monitor their health, wherever they are.

In front of the three respected panel of judges Philippe Greinacher of MEST Africa, Abdul-Latif Issahaku of MTN Ghana and Danny Kofi-Armah from Viamo, the teams representatives showcased their products but it was Compete Farmer, DevLess and RedBird, respectively, that won the Accra edition. The other 7 startups that pitched were Joluud, Trucker, Qualitrace, Damansah, Bidii Build and InvestXD.

"MEST is proud to work with ecosystem partners like DEMO Africa, who share our mission of supporting and empowering African entrepreneurs. Our community had a fantastic time hosting the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour: Accra Edition, and we were thrilled to see three MEST companies (Complete Farmer, DevLess, and Accounteer) selected for a chance to compete in the next round. We look forward to working with DEMO Africa again in the future to expose even more African talent to a global stage," remarked Sylvana Lewin, MEST Accra Incubator Community Manager

The Ghana triple threat will face off that of Nigerian and Cote d'Ivoire for a chance to represent West Africa at the launch event to be held in Morocco on the 18th and 19th of October. The successful startups in each region will automatically qualify to be part of the pool of 30 where the successful Startups will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000 including US$120,000 software tools from Microsoft and USD$15 000 from AWS that to help them build and grow their businesses.